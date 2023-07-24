Northern Adventure. BC Ferries photo

Join B.C. Ferry Authority and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. for their Public Meetings

The Boards of Directors of the B.C. Ferry Authority and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. invite customers, stakeholders and interested parties to the Annual General Meeting of B.C. Ferry Authority and the Annual Public Meeting of British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Grand Pacific Hotel, 463 Belleville St., Victoria, B.C. They will be broadcasting the meeting online to provide an opportunity for interested parties to join the meeting virtually.

Visit bcferries.com/agm for information on how to join the online meeting. Virtual and in-person participants will have the opportunity to submit questions and comments live.

The Chairs of both Boards will address the meetings. The President & CEO, British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. will review the past year and present an outlook for the future. The Chief Financial Officer, British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. will review financial performance.

