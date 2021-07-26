BC Ferries vessel <em>Northern Adventure</em>. The Annual General Meeting of B.C. Ferry Authority and the Annual Public Meeting of British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. is taking place Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

JOIN US FOR OUR PUBLIC MEETINGS: B.C. Ferry Authority & British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

The Boards of Directors of the B.C. Ferry Authority and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. invite our customers, stakeholders and interested parties to the Annual General Meeting of B.C. Ferry Authority and the Annual Public Meeting of British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Grand Pacific Hotel, 463 Belleville St., Victoria, B.C. Due to COVID-19 related restrictions related to public gatherings, capacity at the meeting will be limited to 50 people. We will be broadcasting the meeting online to provide an opportunity for interested parties to join the meeting virtually.

Visit bcferries.com/agm for information on how to join the online meeting. Virtual and in-person participants will have the opportunity to submit questions and comments live.

The Chairs of both Boards will address the meetings. The President & CEO, British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. will review the past year and present an outlook for the future. The Chief Financial Officer, British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. will review financial performance.

