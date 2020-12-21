Land Act: Notice of Intention to Apply for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that I, NP B.C. Offshore Wind Limited Partnership (by its general partner NP B.C. Offshore Wind GP Inc.) from Toronto, Ontario have applied to the Ministry of Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO), West Coast Region, for an Investigative Licence of Occupation situated on Provincial Crown land located at Unsurveyed Crown Offshore or land covered by water being part of the bed of Hecate Strait, Queen Charlotte Land District containing 4410.21 hectares more or less.

FLNRORD invites comments on this application, the Crown Land File is 6407371 .

Comments may be submitted electronically via the provincial Applications, Comments and Reasons for Decision webpage at

http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ .

Alternatively, hard copy comment may be directed to Jasmine Bulbrook, Natural Resources Authorizations Officer, Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development at 1229 Oceanview Drive, Queen Charlotte, BC, V0T 1S0.

Comments will be received by FLNRORD up to January 20th, 2021. FLNRORD may not be able to consider comments received after this date.

Please visit the websit at

http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. For more information, contact the Freedom of Information Advisor and FLNRORD’s office in Nanaimo, British Columbia.