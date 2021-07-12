BCTS logo

LEGAL NOTICE: Invitation to bid

BC Timber Sales (BCTS), Naikoon, Haida Gwaii Licence No. A94555

BCTS is now accepting sealed tenders for a timber licence on Haida Gwaii.

Location: Naikoon, Haida Gwaii

Estimated Volume: 18,894m3

Species: Cedar 8,604m³(46%), Hemlock 4,358m³(23%), Lodgepole pine 3,088m³(16%), Spruce 100m³(1%), Yellow Cedar 2,744m3(15%), more or less.

Upset Stumpage Rate: $816,976.56

Tenders will be received by BCTS no later than 11:15 a.m. on July 23, 2021, at which time all tenders will be opened in private.

For full details, refer to the BC Bid website at http://bcbid.gov.bc.ca

All related questions must be submitted in writing to: Anicette.Labonte@gov.bc.ca

forestryHaida Gwaii

Most Read

Just Posted

Commercial salmon harvesters are devastated by the DFO announcement on June 29 of 79 salmon fishery closures, a media statement on July 8 from a coalition of 13 fish harvester organizations stated. (File photo)
Commercial salmon harvesters are ‘devastated’ at the recent 79 fishery closures

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Fire bans across the entire Skeena region including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, remain in effect until Oct. 9, and are being enforced with hefty fines, the Conservation Officer Service said, on July 8. (File Photo: Amber Oliver)
Fire bans across the province including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Copper staining at the Mitchell deposit. Seabridge Gold announced on July 5 that it had entered into a cost sharing agreement with Eskay Mining Corp. for the construction of the first nine kilometres of an access road to the KSM project. (Seabridge Gold photo)
Seabridge Gold, Eskay Mining reach access road agreement