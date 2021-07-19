Legal Notice

Legal Notice: Land Act – Notice of Intention to Apply for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that I, Skidegate Inlet Construction Ltd from Queen Charlotte, BC, have applied to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO), Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District for a licence of occupation situated on provincial Crown land located at site Section 27 QCLD FSR 8.

The Land File Number that has been established for this application is Crown Land File # 6404856 & 1414735.

Written comments concerning this application should be directed to: Land Officer, Address_Gordon Clark, Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District, Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, 1229 Oceanview Drive, Queen Charlotte, BC, V0T1S0 or emailed to: FrontcounterHaidaGwaii@gov.bc.ac

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record.

Comments will be received by FLNRO up to August 10, 2021. FLNRO may not be able to consider comments received after this date.

