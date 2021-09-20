BC Ferries' Northern Adventure.

Letter to customers from BC Ferries

Dear residents,

On behalf of all of us at BC Ferries, thank you for your patience and understanding as we dealt with the main engine failure on the Northern Expedition at the beginning of June. The failure unfortunately resulted in the vessel being out of service until Aug. 2 as both engines required rebuilds.

During this period, the Northern Adventure operated on a modified schedule in tandem with tug and barge service. We understand the impact this service disruption had on communities, especially as the Province eased travel restrictions and residents and tourists began to travel again.

We are now at that time of year when the service typically transitions to off-peak levels on the Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii route. In some small acknowledgement of the reduced availability of the Northern Expedition, we are extending peak summer service levels to Haida Gwaii through to the end of September. Between Sept. 11 and Sept. 30, we have scheduled five additional round trip sailings.

We recognize this extension doesn’t eliminate the impact your communities experienced, but hope these additional sailings provide additional opportunities for residents to access essential travel and for vacationers to experience the wonders of Haida Gwaii. Full schedule information is available at bcferries.com.

Thank you again for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Mark Collins

President & CEO

