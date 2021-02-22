NCRD logo

Major appliance recycling available at North Coast Regional District facilities

The North Coast Regional District (NCRD) is partnering with the Major Appliance Recycling Roundtable (MARR) stewardship program to offer a new waste reduction initiative!

MARR is a not-for-profit stewardship agency, created to implement and operate a stewardship plan for the “end-of-life” of major appliances in the province of BC.

Residents within the NCRD can drop off their large appliances for FREE – such as washers, dryers, stoves and a variety of other approved appliances. All appliances must be clean and empty of food. To find out more about the MARR stewardship program call the NCRD at 250.624.3455 or inquire by email at mainlandrecycling@ncrdbc.com

Drop off your major appliances for recycling at the following facilities:

North Coast Regional Recycling Depot: 251 Kaien Rd, Prince Rupert, BC, V8J 4B7 – 250.624.2455

Island Solid Waste Landfill – Port Clements: 71454 Hwy. 16 – 250.557.9339

For more information:

https://www.ncrdbc.com/about-us/media-releases/major-appliance-recycling-available-north-coast-regional-district-facilities

