NOTICE: Canadian Navigable Waters Act

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

The Canadian Coast Guard hereby gives notice that a submission has been added to the Common Project Search (online registry) pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act described herein and its description.

Pursuant to paragraph 4.1 and 9.1 of the said Act, The Canadian Coast Guard has deposited with the Minister of Transport on the on-line Common Project Search Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) and under registry number 2022-506907, 2022-506906, 2022-506905, a description of the following work:

Demolition, removal and discontinuation of Horn Island (LL 810.2) and Tasu Narrows (LL 809.3) Navigational Aids. The building of a new Navigational Aid and helipad at Port Louis (LL 807.3).

Horn Island and Tasu Narrows are located at the entrance to Tasu Sound and in Tasu Sound respectively. Port Louis is located at the entrance to Port Louis 1.0 km north of Chanal Point. These locations are on the west coast of Haida Gwaii in the Pacific Ocean.

Posted at Haida Gwaii, B.C. this 19th day of June, 2022

