Notice of 2021 Parcel Tax Assessment Roll Review

Assessment rolls for the purpose of levying the 2021 parcel taxes are being prepared for the Parcel Tax Roll Review and Authentication process.

As part of the legislative requirements under the Community Charter, notice is hereby given that the parcel tax roll for the following service is available for review:

Sandspit Water System Service: Parcel Tax Roll Bylaw No. 517-2008

• For a portion of Electoral Area “E” – Sandspit Water System Service Area.

Parcel Tax Assessment Rolls may be inspected at:

• The North Coast Regional District Administration Office, 14-342 3rd Avenue West, Prince Rupert, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., commencing Monday, Jan. 25, 2021; or

• Upon request, via email or facsimile, from the Office of the North Coast Regional District.

Property owners may request a correction to the roll only in respect to their own property for the following reasons:

1. There is an error or omission respecting a name or address on the assessment roll;

2. There is an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel on the roll;

3. An exemption from the roll has been improperly allowed or disallowed.

Requests for corrections to the roll must be in writing and will be accepted up to Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. Requests must be submitted on the form available. Forms are available at the Office of the North Coast Regional District or by calling 250-624-2002, extension 4.

By Fax To: The Collector

c/o North Coast Regional District

250-627-8493

By Mail To: The Collector

c/o North Coast Regional District

14-342 3rd Avenue West, Prince Rupert, BC, V8J 1L5

(Please allow time for receipt prior to the deadline)

Drop Off: 14-342 3rd Avenue West, Prince Rupert, BC, V8J 1L5

CLICK HERE for more information.