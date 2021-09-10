LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of 2021 Tax Sale – Village of Queen Charlotte

Notice is hereby given that the following properties shall be offered for sale by public auction at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in the Village Office of the Village of Queen Charlotte, 903 A Oceanview Drive, Queen Charlotte, B.C., unless delinquent taxes, plus interest thereon, are paid by cash, e-transfer or certified cheque prior to 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

The lowest amount that the parcel may be sold for is the upset price, or the accumulative total of delinquent, arrears, current taxes, penalties and interest, and 5% of total outstanding taxes, penalties, interest, and applicable fees under the Land Title Act.

The purchaser must pay to the Village of Queen Charlotte the bid amount, by cash, e-transfer or certified cheque, prior to 12:45 p.m. on the day of the sale. Properties sold at the tax sale may be redeemed by the owner up to Sept. 27, 2022, in which case, the tax sale purchase price plus interest, will be returned to the purchaser.

For further information, contact the Tax Department at 250-559-4765 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Roll # 2854002

• Civic Address: 4804/4806/4808 Oceanview Drive

• Legal Address: Lots 1-3, Block 4, Plan 948, District Lot 3, QCLD, Except Plan 6937.

• Upset Price: 12,074.97

Roll # 2868001

• Civic Address: 4903 Vancouver Avenue

• Legal Address: Lot 36, Block 21, Plan 948, District Lot 3, QCLD

• Upset Price: 589.87

Roll # 2869000

• Civic Address: 4837 Vancouver Avenue

• Legal Address: Lot 19, Block 22, Plan: 948, District Lot 3, QCLD

• Upset Price: 589.87

Roll # 3003040

• Civic Address: 3117 Oceanview Drive

• Legal Address: Lot 20, Block 2, Plan 934A, District Lot 15

• Upset Price: 8,813.20

