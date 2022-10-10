Notice of 2022 Tax Sale – Village of Daajing Giids

Notice is hereby given that the following properties shall be offered for sale by public auction at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the Village Office of the Village of Daajing Giids, 903 A Oceanview Dr., Daajing Giids, B.C., unless delinquent taxes, plus interest thereon, are paid by cash, e-transfer or certified cheque prior to 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The lowest amount that the parcel may be sold for is the upset price, or the accumulative total of delinquent, arrears, current taxes, penalties and interest, and 5% of total outstanding taxes, penalties, interest and applicable fees under the Land Title Act.

The purchaser must pay to the Village of Daajing Giids the bid amount, by cash, e-transfer or certified cheque, prior to 12:45 p.m. on the day of the sale. Properties sold at the tax sale may be redeemed by the owner up to Oct. 17, 2023, in which case, the tax sale purchase price plus interest, will be returned to the purchaser. For further information, contact the Tax Department at 250-559-4765 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Roll # 3073012

Civic Address: 402 2nd Avenue

Legal Address: Lot 12, Block 13, Plan 934, District Lot 16A

Upset Price: 3,592.96

Haida Gwaii