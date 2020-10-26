VQC LOGO

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing: Zoning Amendment Bylaw 132-2020

(Pursuant to Section 464 of the Local Government Act)

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing into Zoning Amendment Bylaw 132-2020 will be held:

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 2
  • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • Location: Zoom Webinar. Login details will be shared on October 30 to our email distribution list, on queencharlotte.ca and via the Village of Queen Charlotte Facebook Page.

The intent of this bylaw is to amend Zoning Bylaw 64-2013 in order to rezone Lots 7, 8, 17 & 18, Block 4, District Lot 161\ Queen Charlotte District, Plan 934 from Low Density Residential (LR) to Multi Family Residential (MFR).

At the public hearing, all those who deem their interest in properties to be affected by the proposed bylaw shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions. Written submissions may be delivered no later than 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020. Please send these by email to office@queencharlotte.ca or drop off a hard copy at the Village Office. Any material received before or at the public meeting will become public information.

Copies of the proposed bylaw may be reviewed at the office of the Village of Queen Charlotte 903A Oceanview Drive Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

The intent of a Public Hearing is for Council to listen to public concerns related to the proposed bylaw.

Council will only listen to concerns at a Public Hearing. Council will not comment, discuss or debate any points raised during the Public Hearing.

If new information is heard that was not considered during the development of the bylaw Council would have an opportunity to have staff explore options to address the new information prior to adoption.

PO Box 580, 903A Oceanview Drive, Queen Charlotte, BC VoT 1So

Telephone: 250.5594765 • Facsimile: 250.559.4742 • Email: office@queencharlotte.ca

