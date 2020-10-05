The Village of Queen Charlotte gives notice that a Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw will be considered for adoption at the Council meeting of October 19, 2020. The exemption will cover the 2021 taxation year. The proposed properties and the estimated municipal portion of the property taxes to be exempted are listed below.
- Search
- Home
- Canadian Evergreen
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map