Property Public Auction

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following properties shall be offered for sale by public auction at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, in the Village Office of the Village of Queen Charlotte, 903 A Oceanview Drive, Queen Charlotte, B.C., unless delinquent taxes, plus interest thereon, are paid by cash, e-transfer or certified cheque prior to 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020.

The lowest amount that the parcel may be sold for is the upset price, or the accumulative total of delinquent, arrears, current taxes, penalties and interest, and 5% of total outstanding taxes, penalties, interest, and applicable fees under the Land Title Act.

The purchaser must pay to the Village of Queen Charlotte the bid amount, by cash, e-transfer or certified cheque, prior to 12:45 p.m. on the day of the sale. Properties sold at the tax sale may be redeemed by the owner up to September 28, 2020, in which case, the tax sale purchase price plus interest, will be returned to the purchaser.

For further information, contact the Tax Department at 250-559-4765 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Roll #: 2854002

Civic Address: 4804/4806/4808 Oceanview Drive

Legal Address: Lots 1-3, Block 4, Plan 948, District Lot 3, QCLD, Except Plan 6937

Upset Price: 11212.39

Roll #: 2868001

Civic Address: 4903 Vancouver Avenue

Legal Address: Lot 36, Block 21, Plan 948, District Lot 3, QCLD

Upset Price: 522.57

Roll #: 2869000

Civic Address: 4837 Vancouver Avenue

Legal Address: Lot 19, Block 22, Plan: 948, District Lot 3, QCLD

Upset Price: 522.57

Roll #: 3053100

Civic Address:L 3201 Oceanview Drive

Legal Address: Lot B, Plan: PRP13923, District Lot 15

Upset Price: 8521.47

Roll #: 3073012

Civic Address: 402 2nd Avenue

Legal Address: Lot 12, Block 13, Plan 934, District Lot 16A

Upset Price: 3330.82

