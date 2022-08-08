SD 50 Custodial Contracts: Invitations to Tender

The Board of Education of School District No. 50 Haida Gwaii are issuing two Invitations to Tender:

1. CUSTODIAL CONTRACT FOR AGNES L. MATHERS SCHOOL, SANDSPIT, BC

The Board of Education of School District No. 50 (Haida Gwaii) invites qualified bidders to submit tenders for the custodial contract for the Agnes L. Mathers School, to the School Board Administration Office attention Lao Peerless, Manager of Operations, 107-3rd Ave., PO Box 69, Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte, BC, V0T 1S0, up to 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022.

Alternatively, tenders may be delivered to the School Board Administration Office by fax at 250-559-8849, or email lpeerless@sd50.bc.ca up to the stipulated time. Late tenders will not be accepted.

Tender documents, including Instructions to Bidders and the Bid Form, can be picked up at the School Board Administration Office in Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte or can be emailed by request. By submitting a bid, the bidder agrees to comply with and be bound by all the terms of the tender, as described in this invitation and the tender documents.

***

2. CUSTODIAL CONTRACT FOR PORT CLEMENTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PORT CLEMENTS, BC

The Board of Education of School District No. 50 (Haida Gwaii) invites qualified bidders to submit tenders for the custodial contract for the Port Clements Elementary School, to the School Board Administration Office attention Lao Peerless, Manager of Operations, 107-3rd Ave., PO Box 69, Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte, BC, V0T 1S0, up to 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022.

Alternatively, tenders may be delivered to the School Board Administration Office by fax at 250-559-8849 or emailed to lpeerless@sd50.bc.ca up to the stipulated time. Late tenders will not be accepted.

Tender documents, including Instructions to Bidders and the Bid Form, can be picked up at the School Board Administration Office in Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte or at request to be emailed them. By submitting a bid, the bidder agrees to comply with and be bound by all the terms of the tender, as described in this invitation and the tender documents.