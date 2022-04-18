Shape your province

The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission is reviewing the electoral districts for provincial elections. To help prepare its preliminary report, the Commission is seeking input from the public on the area, boundaries and names of the electoral districts that will be used for the next two provincial general elections. District boundaries are an important part of ensuring that each area of B.C. is represented in the provincial legislature.

If you have thoughts on what the provincial electoral district boundaries should be in your area, you are encouraged to share them with the Commission. You can:

Go to bcebc.ca/survey to submit your feedback online.

to submit your feedback online. Share your views at a public meeting. See the table below for the meetings in your area.

Virtual meetings are also being held. Check bcebc.ca for details.

for details. Submit written feedback directly to the Commission at info@bcebc.ca, or by mail to PO Box 9275 Stn Prov Govt, Victoria, BC V8W 9J6.

The Commission’s preliminary recommendations report to the Legislative Assembly will be published later this year. Public input must be received by May 31, 2022, to be considered for the preliminary report.

For more information on the work of the Commission, and to review the current provincial electoral district boundaries, visit bcebc.ca.

The Commission will conduct a second round of public input following the release of its preliminary report. The preliminary report is expected to be published in fall 2022.

Location: Masset

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Room Name: Community Hall

Venue: 1590 Cook Stl, Masset, BC. V0T 1M0

RSVPs for public meetings are appreciated if possible. If you plan on attending a public meeting, please let us know by emailing info@bcebc.ca.