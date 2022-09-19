Logo

Village of Masset: 2022 real property tax sale

List of land and/or improvements to be sold at Public Auction to be held in the Council Chambers, Municipal Hall, 1686 Main St., Masset, BC, commencing at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Upset price includes all delinquent, arrear and current taxes plus interest/penalties and cost of the Tax Sale, to Sept. 26, 2022.

TERMS: CASH. The Purchaser must pay the total purchase price immediately in cash upon being declared the successful bidder, or the collector shall promptly again offer the parcel for sale.

Tax sale bidders must attend in person at the tax sale.

The highest bidder above the upset price shall be the purchaser. If there is no bid above the upset price, the person bidding the upset price shall be declared the purchaser. Where there is no bid equal to the upset price, or no bid, the municipality shall be declared to be the purchaser in accordance with the Municipal Act.

Roll

Owners of the aforesaid land and/or improvements have until 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 to pay the delinquent taxes plus interest in order to remove their land and/or improvements from the Tax Sale.

Jo-Ann Brown

Tax Collector

Masset

