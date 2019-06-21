Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Brooklyn S. of West Kelowna

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. We are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities.

Submitted by Brooklyn S. of West Kelowna:

I’m different from the stereotypical pageant girl because I know pageants aren’t just about gowns and makeup, they are about etiquette and grace. I love to learn new things to better myself and I just want to be the best version of myself that I can be!

Being different from everyone else can be hard in today’s society. I was bullied in school, but I never let that define me. I always held my head up high and always stayed positive. I had to learn to just not care what anyone had to say about me.

Joining the Miss BC pageant has already given me that extra step of confidence! After just retiring from being a West Kelowna Ambassador, I know that I would love to continue being a leader and representing amazing cities here in B.C.!

