Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Grace F. from New Westminster

Submitted by Grace F. of New Westminster

I entered Miss BC because not only do I love the smile that overcomes children’s faces when they see me walking around with a crown on top of my head, but also because I love to give back to not only to my city, but to my beautiful province that I love so much as well. Through Miss BC I hope to achieve not only some amazing friendships and memories to last a lifetime but as well a sense of pride from helping my province. One of the things that makes me unique and beautiful is that I always see the glass as half full, no matter how bad the time is, no matter how bad the day is I will always find a way to make you smile and laugh. I believe that this makes me unique. One of my favourite quotes is “how lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Winnie the pooh. As I just moved 1400 kilometers away from my hometown of New Westminster, I find this quote more true than ever as I start this new chapter of my life with my friends and family by my side just a few hours away.

