Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Olivia W. from Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted byOlivia W. of Vancouver:

“We need action, not hope.” – Greta Thunberg, 16-year-old Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Hi there. I’m Olivia – an award-winning humanitarian, climate activist, innovation entrepreneur, and beauty blogger. I, like Greta, know that now is the time for bold, courageous action, and it’s my mission to redefine how beauty and climate change play together.

Before my career in innovation, I spent my time following humanitarian passions. Whether it was leading emergency initiatives in world conflict zones, providing ground support in Syria and Fukushima, or protesting for a nuclear-free world, one thing has always stayed true: I’m obsessed with researching the impact that our personal choices have on the environment.

Now, as a co-founder of Prototype Thinking Labs, I teach Fortune 500 companies on how to create products that customers love. Most days you can find me working on a top-secret project, or delivering the fan-favorite workshop, “Learn 10x Faster”, but I know this knowledge has a bigger purpose.

I believe the greatest challenge facing our world today is our apathy towards climate change. Each day we turn a blind eye, we take another step closer to irreversible damage. My goal is to use this platform to speak about beauty, its connection to deforestation, and how we can shape a new path forward.

I’m Olivia, and I’m running for Miss BC to help protect the planet I love. Thank you for your support.

To vote for Olivia, click here

To visit Olivia’s Cops for Cancer page, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Kinga W. of Vancouver

Just Posted

Steve Nash Youth Basketball wraps up in Massett

RCMP coordinated the 12-week program for children between the ages of eight and 10

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

Backyard burning still prohibited on Haida Gwaii, fire chief warns

Village of Queen Charlotte fire chief Larry Duke is reminding the public… Continue reading

COLUMN: The removal of the Pigeon Guillemot ‘colony’

Birds lost their place after the removal of the old wharf at Shingle Bay in Sandspit

A week of Haida Gwaii in photos

A snapshot of Haida Gwaii community briefs: From Skidegate Co-op construction to welcoming wildlife

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read