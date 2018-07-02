Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

The 2018 Miss BC, Mrs BC and Miss Teen BC pageant winners will be crowned tonight (July 2) during a grand finale showcase in Fort Langley. Photo via @MissBCPageant Facebook page

In just a few hours, a group of inspiring girls and women will become new ambassadors for British Columbia when the 2018 Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC winners are crowned.

The grand finale showcase for the 16th annual pageant gets underway tonight (July 2) at 6:30 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

Unlike traditional pageants, Miss BC does not focus on physical beauty — there are no age, weight or height restrictions to enter. Contestants are encouraged to give back to their communities through volunteer work, and to be role models for young people.

Tonight’s grand finale is the culmination of a series of workshops where contestants learned leadership skills, modelling techniques, healthy living tips and more.

