In their own words: Brigid Cumming

I first moved to Port Clements in 1967 as a small child with my parents, Tom and Wendy Quinn. I’ve lived here continuously since 1984, married, raised kids, worked and volunteered for many different groups. As well as being a councillor since spring 2017, I am the volunteer secretary for the Port Clements Recreation Commission and the village’s Emergency Management Commission, plus council’s representative to Haida Gwaii Community Futures and the Municipal Insurance Association of BC. I work at the Port Clements Museum. My husband John Cumming works as a heavy-duty mechanic for O’Brien & Fuerst Logging.

This past term on council, as was the case world-wide, plans and projects were cancelled, delayed and revised to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with our new chief administrative officer and a gradual return to full operations, has seen several important projects begun and many smaller ones done or almost done, while some are tangled up in supply-chain and other delays.

Looking forward I want to continue the review, repair and where necessary, replacement of essential infrastructure, like our new wells and new sewage lagoon, repairs to the tennis courts at the Community Park and the bridges and birdwatching tower in Sunset Park. The Official Community Plan review this winter will get people’s views of what they want and need in the village and give council direction.

The other essential focus for me is economic. Council needs to continue to push for BC Timber Sales to put licences up for sale on Haida Gwaii, as one third of our jobs are tied to logging. Tourism-related business is roaring back with good visitor numbers this summer, and council needs to support it. The fibre-optic cable to the mainland being installed will carry huge potential for expanded e-commerce especially with the Shop Haida Gwaii website set up by the Misty Isles Economic Development Society coming online the first week of October 2022.

I have found serving on Council difficult at times but worthwhile. I would like to continue to put my experience and energy to work for the village and hope to receive your vote to serve as a Councillor on Oct. 15.

Election 2022