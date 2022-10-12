In their own words: Dennis Reindl

Candidates running in municipal elections on Haida Gwaii are invited to submit a biography to be published on the Haida Gwaii Observer website. The deadline to submit a biography is Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. If you are a candidate, please send a 300 to 400 word written biography and a photo to newsroom@haidagwaiiobserver.com.

My name is Dennis Reindl. I am a candidate for the position on councillor in the Village of Port Clements.

I have lived in Port Clements for almost 30 years.

I do not come to council with a personal agenda other than serving the residents.

We have many dedicated volunteers in Port Clements. As a councillor I will encourage more residents to participate and find a way to acknowledge those people and their contribution. I think council’s job should be to look after the basic needs of the village and its people. My goal is to participate in a council that people feel welcome and comfortable to approach and express their concerns and ideas.

I do not believe it is the duty of council to enter into commerce but rather to create a climate compatible with development and to encourage potential developers to establish themselves here and create new jobs and increase our tax base.

When presented with a problem or situation I like to gather all the information before making a decision. As a councillor I will be open and welcome discussion on any issue important to you as a resident. Residents should have more opportunity for input not only on major issues but all issues that affect their lives or their pocketbooks. I do not expect to make everyone happy all the time but aim to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people.

If elected I will be committed to doing the best job possible for all you.

I want to thank the people who have put their name forward as a candidate and wish them all the best of luck.

I want to encourage everyone to get out and vote on election day.

