Kazamir Falconbridge is running for councillor in Port Clements. The municipal election is Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: submitted)

In their own words: Kazamir Falconbridge

For Port Clements councillor

Candidates running in municipal elections on Haida Gwaii are invited to submit a biography to be published on the Haida Gwaii Observer website. The deadline to submit a biography is Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. If you are a candidate, please send a 300 to 400 word written biography and a photo to newsroom@haidagwaiiobserver.com.

Kazamir L. Falconbridge, 52, candidate for election to municipal councillor in Port Clements, has lived there since 2008. An incumbent, he has served two terms on council while also serving the community on the Port Clements Volunteer Fire Department 14 years, 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group 11 years, and BC Ambulance Service nine years. He has two children, nine & 11 and is the Masset Junior Canadian Ranger (JCR) Patrol Leader with nine JCRs currently. Kazamir, a civil and structural engineering technologist from BCIT (1996), is passionate about the safety and well-being of the residents of his community. If elected, he will continue to push for a balanced approach to infrastructure and service improvements while maintaining fiscal prudence.

