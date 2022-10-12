In their own words: Kyle May

Kyle May is running for councillor in Port Clements. The municipal election is Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: submitted)

Candidates running in municipal elections on Haida Gwaii are invited to submit a biography to be published on the Haida Gwaii Observer website. The deadline to submit a biography is Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. If you are a candidate, please send a 300 to 400 word written biography and a photo to newsroom@haidagwaiiobserver.com.

Kyle May is a tourism entrepreneur and the founder of Gwaii Adventure Campers, a camper van rental business helping tourists explore the marvels of Haida Gwaii. Born in 1981 in a small town called Saint Stephen in Bew Brunswick, Canada, in the home of a Scottish father and an American mother, he won three nationalities at birth.

Kyle spent his youth working in a family restaurant, mastering culinary skills to pursue a career as a chef — a role he would serve in countries worldwide. Passionate about living a nomadic life, he traveled frequently and cooked across Canada and worldwide.

From 2009 to 2013, Kyle traveled to Scotland, Australia, and New Zealand, a country where he met his life partner. The duo then traveled to Chile, Susana, and many countries in Asia, including India, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, to volunteer. Then, they turned their focus to Europe and volunteered in Italy, Lithuania, and Portugal before reconnoitering South American countries like Peru, Chile, and Bolivia.

In 2013, the couple returned to Canada, and he resumed his career as a chef. Subsequently, Kyle and his partner relocated to Haida Gwaii in 2018 to start a new chapter. They launched a bed and breakfast business on the beach, and like many, they instantly fell in love with the island.

In the last nine years, Kyle has traveled to 46 countries and today uses his passion and worldly experience to guide and facilitate tourists who travel to experience Haida Gwaii. He provides them with wheels of freedom to explore the beautiful land and make their trips supreme.

Gwaii Adventure Campers went from a hobby to a full-flash seasonal business in less than four years. As the owner and licensed transporter, Kyle drives tourists around the island on comfortable camper vans to help them create timeless memories.

Election 2022