In their own words: Lisa Pineault

I was born and raised here; until my grandfather passed away in 2018 my family had five generations living on Haida Gwaii. I have worked all over this town, Shea’s Burger Hut, Charlisle Clothiers, City Centre Stores and Howlers Pub. I was employed at BC Ferries for 20 years and now I have my own business primary providing commercial janitorial and grounds keeping primarily for the property management company for the provincial and federal governments. My sole proprietorship is Lisa Pineault Ent. and my incorporated company is Rouge Octopus Assets Ltd.

I started volunteering as a small child, growing up here there was not a lot of funding available so if we wanted something to happen, we had to volunteer and fundraise! As an adult, I have organized many fundraisers for local people with medical challenges needing financial assistance and have volunteered for the HG SPCA, the Queen Charlotte City Community Club, Hospital Day and other events. I like how our communities will come together to effect change at a grass roots level.

The past four years have shown me how important democracy is and how integral women’s voices are. I appreciate people reaching out to ask me to run as mayor, I take your trust, this role, and responsibility very seriously. As your mayor, I will do my best to represent the whole community. When I need clearer understanding, more information or history, I will continue to seek council from community members as I did as a councillor. Engaging with the community and finding out your thoughts has been one of the best parts of this “almost-volunteer” job.

My focus will always be affordability and ensuring we have a great quality of life. There are services that make this community livable for me, and like you I am concerned about their decline and would like to have things return to pre-covid levels.

I love our little town and will do a great job if elected. I am open minded and realize decisions will impact a broad spectrum. To the people of Queen Charlotte now Daajing Giids thank you for your support! And should another candidate be elected as mayor I’ll respect the community’s democratic decision.

Election 2022