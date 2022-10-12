In their own words: Wayne Nicol

Wayne Nicol is running for councillor in Port Clements. The municipal election is Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: submitted)

Hi, my name is Wayne Nicol, I have been proud to call Canada and more specifically, Port Clements my home for the last 12 years.

“Port” embodies everything I believe a small community should be. Supportive, convivial and community oriented.

I have been self-employed for the majority of my adult life, except for two terms of employment as part of my immigration process from South Africa.

With over 35 years of experience of running my own businesses in the tourism and light manufacturing industries, I feel I bring sound and diverse business practices to the table, with a strong focus on increasing tourism potential in town, and diversifying and promoting the private economic sector.

Over the years I have served on the many iterations of the tourism commission.

I strongly feel that participation on a village council should be akin to managing a business.

Where the primary focus should be on sound fiscal practices, practical hands-on knowledge and skills, taking responsibility and making expedient and well-informed decisions.

I am a firm believer in leaving the politics to the political experts in Victoria, whilst keeping our focus on the logistics and infrastructure closer to home.

In short, “more action and less politicking”!

I have no personal platform or agenda that I will be pursuing or representing.

I would view my role simply as being a collective voice or as a representative of the residents of “Port”, irrespective of what my personal views on a matter may be.

In order to truly represent the residents of “Port”, I will drive hard to implement a constituent consultative process, where all residents will be consulted, or will be able to voice their views prior to votes and decisions being made on behalf of the village and its residents.

The council meeting format will also be modified in order to allow residents a voice at council meetings.

The format of not being able to offer input on major issues until after a vote has been cast, is in my mind wholly unacceptable and undemocratic.

Like most people, I have an opinion on most subjects.

However, if I was to be afforded the opportunity to represent the town residents on council, irrespective of my personal view and opinion on a matter, I will be acting wholly and unequivocally on behalf of the residents of Port Clements.

Thank you for your time and consideration, and best of luck to all my fellow candidates.

