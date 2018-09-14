Masset short on council candidates, other communities okay

If anyone ever thought they might like to run for a council seat in Masset, now is the time.

Today’s candidate nominations deadline came and went with just two people — Evelyn von Almassy and Bret Johnston — putting their names forward for Masset council seats in the upcoming Oct. 20 election.

Under B.C. elections law, the deadline will now be pushed back three days to 4 p.m. Monday, giving any fence-sitters the weekend to decide on running and get nominations from two supporters.

Any takers will need a nominations package, available either from Trevor Jarvis, Masset’s chief administrative officer (250-626-7119); or from Kim Mushynsky, the chief elections officer (250-626-7210).

However, Masset voters will see a contest for mayor — Margo Hearne and Barry Pages are in the running.

Jarvis said this is the first time he’s ever seen Masset come up short on candidates for council, and the recent lengthening of council terms from three to four years may be one reason.

“I suspect that’s a contributing factor, and also the move of the date,” Jarvis said, noting that local government elections are being held a month earlier this year.

Other areas see mix of contests, acclamations

Elsewhere on Haida Gwaii, the democratic spirit is alive and well.

Queen Charlotte voters will have two choices for mayor — Greg Martin and Kris Olsen — and eight choices for the four councillor seats.

The list of Q.C. councillor candidates includes Dave Clair, Carl Coffey, Richard Decembrini, Jesse Embree, Sabrina Frazier, Alan Moore, Lisa Pineault, and Devin Rachar.

In Port Clements, there is just one candidate for mayor — Doug Daugert — and six candidates for the four councillor positions.

Brigid Cumming, Kazamir Falconbridge, Ian Gould, Teri Kish, Betty Stewart, and Deena Wilson have all put their names forward for Port Clements councillor.

At the North Coast Regional District, there will be contests for both the Graham Island and the Moresby Island director positions. Mike Racz and Johanne Young are running for director of rural Graham Island, while Bill Beldessi, Ellen Foster, and Evan Putterill are all running for director of Moresby Island.

And at the Haida Gwaii School District, there is at least one candidate for each of the five seats for school trustee, with contests for both the north (Masset/Tow Hill) and south (Queen Charlotte/Sandspit) areas.

Wilson Brown is the only candidate for the Old Massett area, while Freda Davis, Patrick Moores, and Barb Sly are all running for the north area (Masset/Tow Hill).

Julia Breese is the only candidate running for the central area (Port Clements/Tlell), and Dana Moraes is the only candidate for Skidegate. Roeland Denooij and Scott Marsden are both in the running for the south area (Queen Charlotte/Sandspit).

The general voting day for the local government election is Saturday, Oct. 20, with mail-in ballots due the same day. An advance vote will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10.