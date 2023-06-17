A wide view of the 130-year old McIntyre ranch is seen in an undated handout photo. The Nature Conservancy of Canada and Ducks Unlimited Canada have teamed up to protect the ranch, one of the largest areas of intact Prairie grasslands and wetlands in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nature Conservancy of Canada, Leta Pezderic *MANDATORY CREDIT*

2 conservation organizations team up to protect 130-year old ranch in Alberta

It spans more than 220 square kilometres

Two conservation organizations have teamed up to protect one of the largest areas of intact Prairie grasslands and wetlands in Canada.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada and Ducks Unlimited Canada say they are working to conserve McIntyre Ranch through a conservation easement with its owners.

The 130-year-old ranch south of Lethbridge, Alta. spans more than 220 square kilometres.

When it is completed, the two groups say the easement will represent the largest private land conservation project to date across the Canadian Prairies.

The ranch is owned by the Thrall family, which has worked with the organizations to protect the natural integrity of its fescue and mixed grasslands, as well as about 3,600 wetland basins that include large lakes.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has started a fundraising campaign to raise the remaining $3 million needed to complete the project.

The Canadian Press

