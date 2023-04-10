Baltimore mayor calls for ‘youth curfew’ after 2 teens shot

The mayor of Baltimore called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and wounded as police attempted to break up fights among a crowd of more than 200 teenagers gathered at the city’s Inner Harbor area around 9 p.m. Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was stable, WBAL reported.

Two suspects were arrested, police said, including one with a loaded gun who matched a description of the shooter and another who was found with a loaded gun in a police garage, WBAL reported.

Following the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those younger than 17 during the forthcoming summer months, WJZ-TV reported.

“I want everyone to hear me and hear me clearly,” Scott said. “We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months.”

Scott has seen young children away from their homes at night too often, he said.

“It’s not just about making sure we are getting them off the street, but making sure that we are supporting them and figuring out what’s going on with them and their families,” Scott said. “It is not normal for person to be that far away from their home and no one knows where they are or cares for them.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePoliticsUSA

Previous story
Home-based workers became younger, more diverse in U.S. during pandemic
Next story
UPDATED: Kentucky bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4

Just Posted

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Prince Rupert RCMP stated on April 5 an impaired driver was arrested after causing significant damage in a residential neighbourhood and tested more than two times the legal limit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man arrested after impaired driving crash

Black Press Media women of the North were nominated as finalists in the 2023 British Columbia & Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Awards on March 31. From left to right, Melissa Ash publisher of The Northern View, Binny Paul journalist at Terrace Standard and K-J Millar, editor of The Northern View. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast professionals named finalists in media awards

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials