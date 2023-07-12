Bank of Canada hikes rate to 5%, expects slower return to inflation target

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning along with new economic projections. The Bank of Canada wording on a Canadian $50 bill is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates again on Wednesday and released new projections that suggest it will take longer to get inflation back to two per cent.

The central bank hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing it to five per cent.

Forecasters were widely anticipating the central bank to raise rates as the economy continues to run hotter than expected, despite interest rates being at the highest levels in decades.

The Bank of Canada says the rate hike was prompted by elevated demand in the economy driven by strong consumer spending, as well as signs that prices continue to rise rapidly.

“These decisions are difficult, and we did discuss the possibility of holding rates unchanged and gathering more information to confirm the need to raise the policy rate,” Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said.

“On balance, our assessment was that the cost of delaying action was larger than the benefit of waiting.”

Macklem said the central bank is trying to balance the risks of over- and under-tightening.

“If new information suggests we need to do more, we are prepared to increase our policy rate further. But we don’t want to do more than we have to,” he said.

“These decisions will be guided by our assessment of incoming data and the outlook for inflation. We need to see demand growth slow, wage pressures moderate and corporate pricing behaviour normalize.”

The decision Wednesday follows a rate hike in June, which brought the central bank’s previous pause on interest rate increases to an end.

The Canadian economy was widely expected to stall this year, but instead, economic data has been stronger than most forecasters, including the central bank, had expected.

And although inflation has fallen considerably since last summer, prices for many goods and services continue to rise rapidly.

Canada’s inflation rate reached 3.4 per cent in May, down from 8.1 per cent last summer. Meanwhile, grocery prices rose nine per cent in May compared to a year ago.

The central bank’s updated economic projections released in its monetary policy report suggest it will take Canada longer to get back to the two per cent target.

The Bank of Canada now expects inflation to stall around three per cent for the next year, before steadily declining to two per cent by mid-2025.

“This is a slower return to target than was forecast in the January and April projections. Governing council remains concerned that progress toward the two per cent target could stall, jeopardizing the return to price stability,” the Bank of Canada said.

The central bank also expects stronger economic growth this year both globally and domestically. It revised its projection for real gross domestic product growth in Canada to 1.8 per cent for 2023, up from 1.1 per cent.

