The body of a boy who slipped into water at a provincial park in eastern Manitoba has been recovered. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Boy’s body recovered after he fell into water at provincial park: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was brought in to help with the search

The body of a 12-year-old boy who slipped into water at a provincial park in eastern Manitoba has been recovered.

RCMP say the child was located Monday morning.

Police say they were told the Winnipeg boy was last seen climbing down some rocks at Sturgeon Falls in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday morning.

They say he slipped into the water and almost immediately went under in the rapids.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was brought in to help with the search, along with conservation officers and park staff.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

The Canadian Press

