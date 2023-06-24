A worker holding an umbrella guides the tourists at British Museum during a hot weather day in Central London, Monday, June 12, 2023. The British Museum says it has removed a Canadian translator’s work from its exhibition after using the translations without permission, attribution or compensation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

A worker holding an umbrella guides the tourists at British Museum during a hot weather day in Central London, Monday, June 12, 2023. The British Museum says it has removed a Canadian translator’s work from its exhibition after using the translations without permission, attribution or compensation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

British Museum apologizes for using Canadian translator’s work without permission

The British Columbia-based writer says she’s still in communication with the museum

The British Museum says it has removed a Canadian translator’s work from its exhibition after using the translations without permission, attribution or compensation.

The museum says Yilin Wang’s translations of poems by 19th century revolutionary Qiu Jin were displayed in the “China’s hidden century” exhibition, as well as its brochures, though it says the catalogue acknowledges her work.

The institution says it has apologized and offered to pay Yilin Wang for the time her translations were displayed.

The British Museum says “unintentional human error” led to the slight.

On Twitter, Wang says her translations are labour intensive pursuits, and her work should be properly acknowledged.

The British Columbia-based writer says she’s still in communication with the museum.

“This has been an incredibly and needlessly frustrating experience after experiencing copyright infringement,” Wang tweeted. “I urge the British Museum to actually engage with me in good faith to show that they are truly apologetic. Otherwise, I do not and cannot accept their apology.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senator says Chinese Canadians need to fundraise to sue ‘messy reporters’
Next story
Statistics Canada says Canadians travelled more to U.S. and overseas in April

Just Posted

Artifacts belonging to the Tahlton people. (Photo courtesy Tahltan Central Government)
Provincial move puts more artifacts in the hands of the Tahltan people

A spokesperson for Meta says the company will be ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users in response to the passage of Bill C-18. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas

Saik’uz fire team pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers in Penticton earlier this year. Left to right: Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr., Brandon Thomas, team captain Jeremy Louie and Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers. (Submitted photo)
Saik’uz fire team to represent B.C. in national tournament