The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Calgary is facing several terrorism-related charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Calgary man facing terrorism-related charges, RCMP say

Mounties say Zakarya Rida Hussein has been charged with 2 counts of facilitating terrorist activity

Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Calgary is facing several terrorism-related charges.

Mounties say Zakarya Rida Hussein has been charged with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group.

They say he was arrested Thursday (June 15) and made a court appearance Friday.

RCMP say he was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

They say the charges were laid after an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, with support from Calgary police.

RCMP released no other details on the case.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing and no further comments would be released at this time.

