Wastewater testing can find what COVID-19 variants are present in the community (Pixabay).

Wastewater testing can find what COVID-19 variants are present in the community (Pixabay).

Canada to continue testing wastewater for COVID-19 spread

Testing a community’s sewage, also known as wastewater, can determine the presence of COVID-19 in that community

Although the COVID-19 spread is no longer an ongoing pandemic in the eyes of the World Health Organization, the federal government will still be monitoring potential spread rates through waste water.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada is partnering with the Canadian Water Network to monitor Canadian wastewater. Duclos said in a statement how this national wastewater surveillance program will help keep Canadians healthy through guidance materials and wastewater data.

“The use of wastewater monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic represented a breakthrough in popularizing an effective public health tool to track and communicate vital infectious disease information to Canadians,” said Nicola Crawhall, CEO of CWN.

CWN is a non-profit organization and a leader in the rapidly evolving field of wastewater monitoring across Canada.

READ MORE: Wastewater off flights from China to Vancouver will soon be tested for COVID-19

The CWN will work with public health practitioners in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as Indigenous communities, to develop training and guidance materials for testing wastewater.

Wastewater testing can result in finding other harmful products in a community. In 2021, Statistics Canada reported that fentanyl, methamphetamine and cannabis levels increased in the start of the pandemic.

“We know that public health personnel are eager to learn more about wastewater-based surveillance,” said Dr. Yoav Keynan from the National Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases.

“This strategic partnership and our new joint program will provide time and space for information sharing and learning that can be applied to facilities, municipalities and larger health authorities.”

Coronavirus

Previous story
From hoses and shovels to water bombers: How wildfires are being fought across Canada
Next story
David Johnston quits as special rapporteur on foreign interference

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service on the scene of a wildfire near Terrace’s Northwest Regional Airport on June 8. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BC Wildfire Service investigating fire near Terrace airport as human-caused

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert