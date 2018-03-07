Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada will try to persuade its fellow G7 countries to adopt goals for plastics recycling and waste reduction.

The target would be part of what she calls a zero-plastics waste charter.

McKenna says that would mean all plastic packaging would be either reuseable, recyclable or compostable.

READ MORE: Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

She says there’s significant momentum among governments and multinational companies to take action on plastic waste.

McKenna, who was speaking from Mexico at the World Ocean Summit, points to the European Union’s target to recycle at least half of all plastics by 2030 as the type of goal she’d like to see.

Canada is president of the G7 this year.

The Canadian Press

