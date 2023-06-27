President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. A new survey suggests Canadians still have a more positive view of the United States than they did three years ago — but that their faith is slipping. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. A new survey suggests Canadians still have a more positive view of the United States than they did three years ago — but that their faith is slipping. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci

Faith of Canadians in Biden, U.S. slipped this spring, survey suggests

Pew Research survey found 57 per cent of respondents have a favourable view of the U.S.

A new survey suggests Canadians still have a more positive view of the United States than they did three years ago — but that their faith is slipping.

The Pew Research survey released today found 57 per cent of 1,007 Canadian respondents have a favourable view of the U.S., down from 63 per cent in 2022.

It’s still a far cry from the Trump-era low of 35 per cent in 2020, as well as the 2002 high of 72 per cent that followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The survey also found less Canadian confidence in President Joe Biden to do the right thing regarding world affairs: 58 per cent, down from 61 per cent in 2022 and 77 per cent in 2021.

At the same time, 37 per cent said the U.S. takes Canadian interests into account when making international policy decisions, up from 34 per cent in 2021.

The Canadian segment of the landline and cellphone survey was conducted from Feb. 21 to April 15 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

