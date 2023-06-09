A two-year old girl has died after she was reported missing at a campground west of Calgary. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Girl, 2, dies after being found in the water at Alberta campground

A two-year old girl has died after she was reported missing at a campground west of Calgary.

Canmore RCMP, fire, provincial conservation officers and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue responded to a report of the missing toddler at the Bow Valley campground near Canmore, Alta., just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the fire crews found the child in the river about a half-hour later.

She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

An investigation into what happened continues and police say their thoughts go out to the girl’s family.

