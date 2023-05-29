Halifax wildfire still out of control, 14,000 forced from their homes: deputy chief

About 100 firefighters are doing their best to contain the fire

A helicopter carrying water flies over heavy smoke from an out-of-control fire in a suburban community outside of Halifax that spread quickly, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday May 28, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A wildfire that has damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in suburban Halifax is still burning out of control because of gusty winds and dry conditions.

Halifax deputy fire Chief David Meldrum says an estimated 14,000 people were forced to flee their homes after the rapidly spreading fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Tantallon, a 30-minute drive northwest of downtown Halifax.

Meldrum says the wind shifted directions overnight and is now coming from the northwest, which means the fire is blowing back on itself and could set new fires in the large subdivisions on the outskirts of the city.

With no rain in the forecast, Meldrum says it could take the rest of the week to subdue the fire.

He says about 100 firefighters are doing their best to contain the fire, and he says two helicopters from the Department of Natural Resources will be joined today by two water bombers from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The size of the fire remains unclear and Meldrum says emergency officials are still trying to determine how many homes and businesses have been destroyed or damaged, though there are no reports of injuries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildfires