Hurricane Ian Leaves, 2.5 Million Without Power in Florida.

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, its winds were so strong that the storm was just shy of being deemed a Category 5 hurricane.

Power lines around the state didn’t stand a chance.

According to poweroutage.us, over 660,000 customers lost power before 2:30 p.m. ET. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power; after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power; after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million.

Southwest Florida is currently the most impacted, areas along the state’s eastern coast have also lost power.

Florida Power & Light warned of the outages before the storm hit. On Sept. 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were over 42,000 linemen ready to restore power when conditions are safe. Florida Power & Light said it has already restored power to over 500,000 people.

However, the company, “anticipates some customers will face prolonged outages because portions of the electric system in Southwest Florida will need to be rebuilt rather than repaired.”

According to the National Weather Service, after the eye of the storm made landfall, it will take about 24 hours for Ian to make its way across the state.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Floridahurricane

Previous story
TRC head questions why Catholic Church didn’t sell property to compensate victims

Just Posted

The memorial totem pole carved by Tyler York, Jaalen Edenshaw and Gwaai Edenshaw will be raised Sept. 30 at Xaanya on Maude Island. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Haida brothers are raising a memorial totem pole they carved for their late chief

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach speaking in the House of Commons on May 30, 2022. (Photo: House of Commons Photography Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s bill to lower voting age blocked by Conservatives, Liberals

Kyle de Medeiros put forward a petition to city council against a damp shelter at the old Elks Hall, sitting behind him are advocates for the shelter including Erica and Robert Davis, Billy Morrison, Steve Burton, Jamie Smith and Tarea Roberge. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
City of Terrace cuts cameras, calls police amid homeless shelter debate

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)
Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii