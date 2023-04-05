Man in Brazil kills 4 children, injures 3 at daycare center

A man who invaded a daycare center with a hatchet killed four children and injured at least three others Wednesday in southern Brazil, authorities said.

Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested. The state’s firefighters corps confirmed the man attacked with a hatchet and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private daycare center, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor. Local media reported the attacker scaled a wall to enter the daycare center wielding a hatchet.

Neither the state’s military police nor its security secretariat immediately responded to Associated Press requests for more information.

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and also wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Gov. Mello wrote on Twitter.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeNational News

Previous story
France boosts military spending amid war in Ukraine

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued a new Wanted Wednesday post on April 5, looking for a female suspect. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday: Amanda Dawn Wilder

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Skeena Valley Seniors Society members gathered at the Sande Overpass the early afternoon of April 1, encouraging motorists to honk in support of their campaign to save the Seven Sisters mental health residence from the wrecking ball. (Staff photo) SEE RELATED STORY ON PAGE A2
Demo drums up support to save Seven Sisters