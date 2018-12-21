New drone sighting shuts down London’s Gatwick, again

Extra security measures had been put in place to prevent drones from intruding on the airport

An airport spokeswoman says flights at London’s Gatwick Airport have been suspended again because of a “suspected drone sighting.”

The shutdown came roughly 11 hours after flights had resumed Friday morning at Britain’s second-busiest airport.

British Police and transport officials had said that extra security measures had been put in place to prevent drones from intruding on the airport.

Flights at Gatwick, which serves over 43 million passengers a year, had been shut down all of Thursday and for several hours Wednesday evening due to drone sightings.

The shutdowns have caused chaos over the holiday period.

The Associated Press

Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in England, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Flights resumed at London’s Gatwick Airport on Friday morning after drones sparked the shutdown of the airfield for more than 24 hours, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded or delayed during the busy holiday season. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

