Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way into the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s incident response group is meeting Saturday (June 24) to discuss the latest developments in Russia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa says it’s monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s incident response group plans to meet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s incident response group is meeting Saturday (June 24) to discuss the latest developments in Russia.

Authorities in that country are trying to tamp down an armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

READ MORE: Mercenary chief urging uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin

Trudeau issued a tweet this morning saying Canada is in contact with allies and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

A tweet earlier in the day from Foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly says the G7 foreign ministers had a call today to discuss the overnight developments in Russia, but offered no further details.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence says Prigozhin’s Wagner group appears to control military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where Russia’s operations in Ukraine are run.

The Associated Press is reporting tightened security in a number of Russian regions amid the tensions, with some mass events cancelled.

The Canadian Press

federal government

'Mentor to everyone': Captain killed in Ontario crash was loyal husband, dad, friend
RCMP warn against vigilante justice after assaults in Northwest Territories

