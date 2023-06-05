Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don’t meet demands

If the government does not meet these demands, we will use all procedural tools at our disposal

Flanked by Conservative Finance and Middle Class Prosperity critic Jasraj Singh Hallan and Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman and other members of Parliament, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons, Monday, June 5, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don’t meet his demands.

During a news conference Monday, Poilievre outlined two conditions to avoid potential filibustering by his party.

He called on the federal government to present a plan to balance its budget “in order to bring down inflation and interest rates.”

He also demanded the Liberals cancel any future increases to the carbon price.

“If the government does not meet these demands, we will use all procedural tools at our disposal to block the budget from passing,” Poilievre said.

Those tools include amendments and lengthy speeches, he said.

Poilievre’s threat comes as MPs gear up for their summer break, with the Commons set to rise June 23.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled the 2023 budget in March after promising to keep spending plans restrained, given inflation is still high.

However, the fiscal projections in the budget show no end in sight for federal deficits despite the fall budget update in November projecting a balanced budget in 2027-28.

Following the release of federal and provincial budgets, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said that while government spending was not helping to bring down inflation, it was also not pushing it higher.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.