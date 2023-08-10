Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits a transit station in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits a transit station in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading out on a B.C. vacation

Destination not made public, privacy requested

Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

The PMO is not specifying where they will be staying, but says they are set to return to Ottawa on Aug. 18.

Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced last week that they are separating but that they still plan to spend time together as a family.

They also asked for privacy for the well-being of their three children.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it consulted with the ethics commissioner about the trip and that the Trudeaus are paying for their own stay.

The prime minister travels on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons, even for personal travel.

Trudeau violated conflict-of-interest rules in 2016 when he took a vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas, and his office says he consults the ethics commissioner ahead of personal travel to ensure it follows guidelines.

READ ALSO: Trudeaus announce separation after 18 years of marriage

READ ALSO: Ethics watchdog: PM didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Ottawa police identify 15 suspects in storming of Senegalese Embassy
Next story
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking Canadian news

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

A long-running neighbour dispute went to the B.C. Supreme Court on July 28. (Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Bitter Sandspit neighbour case ends in court after years of feuding

Jennifer Gunanoot, grieving mother of Kaylee Gunanoot, passionately addresses the crowd during the protest at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28, urging for justice and accountability following her daughter’s alleged murder on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Mother calls for justice in daughter’s death on Hagwilget First Nation reserve