Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man. is shown on Thursday, June 15, 2023. RCMP say 15 people are dead after a bus carrying people from Dauphin, Man., many of them seniors, collided with a semi truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

RCMP working to confirm identities of 15 killed on bus heading to Manitoba casino

Police say those on the bus were from Dauphin and nearby area

Residents in Dauphin, Man., are anxiously waiting for word on the identities of 15 people killed in a fiery bus crash.

Mounties say the group of mostly seniors was heading to a casino when the bus they were on crashed with a semi-trailer near the town of Carberry, west of Winnipeg.

Ten people were also sent to various hospitals.

RCMP say they are working as fast as possible to identify the victims and get information to their families.

They say those on the bus were from Dauphin and the nearby area.

Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak says everyone in the city of about 8,600 knows someone who was on the bus, and there’s a collective feeling of shock.

The drivers of the bus and truck are among the survivors.

RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson says it appears the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway, heading south on Highway 5, when it was struck Thursday morning.

He declined to speculate on the cause or circumstances of the crash, but said the investigation continues and criminal charges are a possibility.

