A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories

Environment Canada reports new highs in multiple communities in the far north

Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country.

The agency says Sachs Harbour, a hamlet on the southwest coast of Banks Island, recorded a new daily maximum on Monday at 24.8 C.

The previous daily record in the High Arctic community was 21 C in 1989.

Environment Canada says another hamlet in the territory’s north, Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island, set a daily record at 23.4 C the same day, breaking its 2007 high of 21 C.

Earlier this month, the communities of Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope saw all-time maximum temperature records, meaning they experienced their hottest temperature ever recorded, regardless of the day..

Air quality advisories have also been issued for several communities across the territory due to wildfire smoke.

READ ALSO: 100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season

READ ALSO: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for B.C., parts of Alberta and the North

Climate changeNorthwest Territories

Previous story
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update catastrophe plans

Just Posted

A discarded needle seen in this file photo, illustrating the stark reality of Terrace’s rising drug overdose rates, amid an escalating crisis across British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace records second-highest drug overdose rate in B.C., amid continuing provincial crisis

A group of pipeline opponents pictured at the encampment located just before the RCMP access control checkpoint at kilometre 27 of the Morice West Forest Service Road from Feb. 5, 2020. (File photo/Black Press Media)
Feds’ response to Wet’suwet’en human rights case ‘embarrassing’: Amnesty International

This map shows the previously declared Evacuation Alert area, which has now been cancelled by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, reflecting the reduced wildfire threat to Glen Vowell and nearby areas. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Evacuation Alert issued for Glen Vowell lifted, as wildfire threat diminishes

Don, left, and Janie Olson shot a two-round, two-under-par 142 July 15 and 16 to win the Smithers Mr. and Mrs tournament. (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
Local couple dominates Smithers Mr. and Mrs. golf tourney