Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx presents a legislation that would regulate the rental of short term residences, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx presents a legislation that would regulate the rental of short term residences, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Rights body criticizes Quebec for booting religious group from convention centre

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx cancelled an event scheduled for June 23 to July 2

Quebec’s human rights commission is criticizing the provincial government for refusing to allow a religious gathering at a publicly owned convention centre.

The commission issued a statement saying it is concerned about the government’s decision and reminding the province about the importance of freedom of expression.

Last week, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx cancelled an event scheduled for June 23 to July 2 at the Quebec City Convention Centre by British Columbia-based Harvest Ministries International.

Proulx explained her decision by stating that the event would promote anti-abortion views, which she said are contrary to the core values of Quebec.

In response, Harvest Ministries International sent a lawyer’s letter to the province, demanding the minister reverse her decision.

Quebec’s human rights body says it is concerned by the government’s decision to determine case by case which events are acceptable at the convention centre.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
Next story
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image

Just Posted

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert