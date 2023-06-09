Rights body criticizes Quebec for booting religious group from convention centre

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx cancelled an event scheduled for June 23 to July 2

Quebec’s human rights commission is criticizing the provincial government for refusing to allow a religious gathering at a publicly owned convention centre.

The commission issued a statement saying it is concerned about the government’s decision and reminding the province about the importance of freedom of expression.

Last week, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx cancelled an event scheduled for June 23 to July 2 at the Quebec City Convention Centre by British Columbia-based Harvest Ministries International.

Proulx explained her decision by stating that the event would promote anti-abortion views, which she said are contrary to the core values of Quebec.

In response, Harvest Ministries International sent a lawyer’s letter to the province, demanding the minister reverse her decision.

Quebec’s human rights body says it is concerned by the government’s decision to determine case by case which events are acceptable at the convention centre.

The Canadian Press

