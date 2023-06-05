This February 2012 photo, provided by National Geographic, shows explorer and filmmaker James Cameron emerging from the hatch of DEEPSEA CHALLENGER during testing of the submersible in Jervis Bay, south of Sydney, Australia. (National Geographic, Mark Thiessen)

This February 2012 photo, provided by National Geographic, shows explorer and filmmaker James Cameron emerging from the hatch of DEEPSEA CHALLENGER during testing of the submersible in Jervis Bay, south of Sydney, Australia. (National Geographic, Mark Thiessen)

Royal Canadian Geographical Society displays James Cameron’s submersible

It runs from June 5 to Sept. 1 at 50 Sussex Drive in Ottawa

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society says its summer exhibition will offer an up-close look at the submersible that brought Canadian-born director James Cameron to the deepest part of the ocean.

The exhibition, “Pressure: James Cameron Into the Abyss,” features the submersible Deepsea Challenger.

Cameron solo piloted the submersible 11 kilometres below the ocean’s surface to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in 2012.

That expedition was the basis of the 2014 documentary “Deepsea Challenge.”

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society says its exhibition combines Cameron’s story with “engaging new educational tools.”

It runs from June 5 to Sept. 1 at 50 Sussex Drive in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father and son charged with sexual exploitation, assault of teenage girls in Calgary
Next story
Sudan crisis: Canada to match $5 million in donations

Just Posted

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk