Spain records hottest and driest April on record

3 years of scant rainfall and high temperatures put the country officially into long-term drought

Drought-stricken Spain says last month was the hottest and driest April since records began in 1961.

The State Meteorological Agency, known by the Spanish acronym AEMET, said Monday the average daily temperature in April was 14.9 degrees Celsius (58.8 Fahrenheit), that is 3 degrees Celsius above the average.

AEMET said average maximum temperatures during the month were up by 4.7 Celsius.

Rainfall was a fifth of what would normally be expected in the month, making it the driest April on record in Spain.

Last year was Spain’s hottest since record-keeping started in 1961, and also the country’s sixth driest.

Three years of scant rainfall and high temperatures put the country officially into long-term drought earlier this year.

A flash study by a group of international scientists last week found that record-breaking April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and northern Africa were made 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change and would have been almost impossible in the past.

The government has requested emergency funds from the European Union to support farmers and ranchers whose crops are being affected by the situation.

___ Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeheat warningHeat wave

Previous story
Alberta declares state of emergency due to fires, more than 24,000 out of homes
Next story
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.

Just Posted

A potential of $40 million in borrowing will be decided at the Prince Rupert City council meeting on May 8, after the fourth reading of the Five-year Financial Plan. First, second and third reading occurred four days prior on May 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
$205 M needed for 26 km of water and sewer lines in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert’s newest Canadian citizens, Haprinder Singh, his wife Sandeep Kaur, and son Abhinoor Gill, said they are proud to be able to celebrate their culture at events such as the Indo-Canadian dance evening at the Lester Centre on April 25.
New Canadian citizens dance to embrace life in Prince Rupert

Kaiya Storey and Aurora Martin were just two of the guides leading the free Olde Time Trolley tours on April 29 to introduce Prince Rupert’s newest tourist attraction to residents. The fleet of eight trollies will be trundling around the city to significant and historic stops on the tour route. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s new trollies ring bell of interest to transport tourists into history

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?